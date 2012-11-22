These Are The 9 Most Unnecessarily Offensive Thanksgiving Ads

Thanksgiving ads are generally pretty basic: there’s food, family, football, and some quirky Black Friday spots.



But some brands have missed mark with their holiday advertisements and stepped into the realm of unnecessarily, and sometimes flagrantly, offensive.

A popular example this year was various bars’ ridiculous decision to market their Thanksgiving events: “Party like a pilgrim, drink like an Indian.”

Considering that many activists find Thanksgiving as a whole to be offensive —since 1970 many gather on a hill overlooking Plymouth Rock for an annual day of mourning for the Native Americans who were oppressed and killed at the hands of early American settlers— the negative stereotype of “drinking like an Indian” certainly ruffled a few feathers.

