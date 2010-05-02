Unboxed! Here's What 'Boy Genius' Mobile Blogger Jonathan Geller Looks Like

Earlier this week, you learned Jonathan Geller‘s name — he’s the previously anonymous 23-year-old behind mobile blog Boy Genius Report, which just sold for “multiple millions.”Now you know what he looks like. Here’s the first photo we’ve ever seen published of Geller, which he just sent us.



For years, Geller has been a hero to gadget addicts and a terror to tech PR reps, as he has published a very impressive streak of gadget news scoops and leaked photos, sometimes way before products were ready for ready for public consumption.

Yet he’s actually been able to successfully keep his identity a secret, first as a columnist for Engadget and later as founder of his own site.

Seriously. We’ve been asking industry-types questions about who he is for years. And no one had been able to tell us until until he unmasked himself to announce his acquisition, first reported by Peter Kafka of All Things Digital.

Geller thinks his new identity will actually be helpful for the site, as “people will feel even more comfortable sharing stuff” than they would to an anonymous writer. (He’ll also be a big hit at gadget parties now.)

“When you think of how much information is shared with me and BGR now, it’s pretty ridiculous,” Geller tells us. But now that sources know who they’re dealing with, he expects to be “breaking more and more stories moving forward.”

As for the cash, Geller jokes, “Maybe I’ll make a last minute bid for Palm?”

“Sorry — had to. Just going to let it work, not really doing anything special.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.