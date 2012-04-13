Someone Is Offering Samsung's Galaxy Nexus For An Incredible Price Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The unlocked version of Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus is on sale now for just $429 via the online retailer 1 Sale A Day. (TMo News first picked up the deal.)The unlocked Galaxy Nexus will work on AT&T or T-Mobile if you put in your SIM card. It’s an incredible deal for the Galaxy Nexus. When the phone first launched last year, it sold for $700 or more.



We think the Galaxy Nexus is the best Android phone you can buy, so if you’re ready for a new one and don’t mind paying the full, unsubsidized price, now is a great time to get one.

The offer expires late tonight, so order now.

