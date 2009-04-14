Unlocked iPhones On Sale For $800

Buy.com is selling unlocked 16 GB Apple (AAPL) iPhones for $800. That’s $500 more than the $300 iPhone at AT&T.
Why would anyone buy them? Mostly because they are not locked to any mobile phone carrier or contract.
- Great for frequent foreign travel if you want to juggle SIM cards and don’t want to pay AT&T for roaming.
- Or if you are a foreigner who wants to take advantage of your strong currency while visiting the U.S. — and not get tied to the carrier selling the iPhone in your country.
- Good for developers if you want a second phone that’s not necessarily on a 2-year contract.
- OK for AT&T-haters or T-Mobile-lovers in the U.S. Will work fine with T-Mobile voice and slow EDGE mobile data network, but will not work with T-Mobile USA’s 3G network, which uses a different frequency.
Buy.com says there are already very few in stock.
