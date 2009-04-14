Unlocked iPhones On Sale For $800

Buy.com is selling unlocked 16 GB Apple (AAPL) iPhones for $800. That’s $500 more than the $300 iPhone at AT&T.



Why would anyone buy them? Mostly because they are not locked to any mobile phone carrier or contract.

Great for frequent foreign travel if you want to juggle SIM cards and don’t want to pay AT&T for roaming.

Or if you are a foreigner who wants to take advantage of your strong currency while visiting the U.S. — and not get tied to the carrier selling the iPhone in your country.

Good for developers if you want a second phone that’s not necessarily on a 2-year contract.

OK for AT&T-haters or T-Mobile-lovers in the U.S. Will work fine with T-Mobile voice and slow EDGE mobile data network, but will not work with T-Mobile USA’s 3G network, which uses a different frequency.

Buy.com says there are already very few in stock.

