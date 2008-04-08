Unlocked iPhone Shopping Guide: World Tour Edition (AAPL)

Why can’t Apple (AAPL) keep enough iPhones in stock in its U.S. stores? One theory: Because so many are being bought to be “unlocked” and resold overseas.
We’ve seen plenty of anecdotal reports of tourists leaving the U.S. full of iPhones (or trying to). What happens after that? In some cases, apparently, they hit Craigslist, or their international equivalents. What we do know: If you’re willing to pay a premium, you can buy an iPhone anywhere in the world.
Some of the prices below represent real auction bids; others are simply ask prices. For comparison: In the U.S., an 8-gigabyte iPhone retails for $399 before taxes; a 16-gig unit goes for $499.
This is an unscientific report: We expect prices to fluctuate, perhaps greatly, online and offline. And we don’t necessarily recommend you try buying from any of these sources without doing local research. Know a better place to find iPhones abroad? Let us know in the comments or via our anonymous tip form.
Country 8 GB (US$) 16 GB (US$) Source
Argentina $650-800
Craigslist
Brazil $766-824 $883 Craigslist
China $471-536
Zol.com.cn
India $550-650
Craigslist, OLX
Japan $430 (used)
Craigslist
Philippines $661
OLX
Poland $558-634 $638 Allegro
Portugal $710 $907 OLX
Russia $594-597 $713 Molotok
Spain $710
Craigslist
Thailand $628 $722-879 Craigslist
Turkey $625-710
GittiGidiyor
