Unlocked iPhone Shopping Guide: World Tour Edition (AAPL)

Why can’t Apple (AAPL) keep enough iPhones in stock in its U.S. stores? One theory: Because so many are being bought to be “unlocked” and resold overseas.



We’ve seen plenty of anecdotal reports of tourists leaving the U.S. full of iPhones (or trying to). What happens after that? In some cases, apparently, they hit Craigslist, or their international equivalents. What we do know: If you’re willing to pay a premium, you can buy an iPhone anywhere in the world.

Some of the prices below represent real auction bids; others are simply ask prices. For comparison: In the U.S., an 8-gigabyte iPhone retails for $399 before taxes; a 16-gig unit goes for $499.

This is an unscientific report: We expect prices to fluctuate, perhaps greatly, online and offline. And we don’t necessarily recommend you try buying from any of these sources without doing local research. Know a better place to find iPhones abroad? Let us know in the comments or via our anonymous tip form.



Country 8 GB (US$) 16 GB (US$) Source

Argentina $650-800

Craigslist

Brazil $766-824 $883 Craigslist

China $471-536

Zol.com.cn

India $550-650

Craigslist, OLX

Japan $430 (used)

Craigslist

Philippines $661

OLX

Poland $558-634 $638 Allegro

Portugal $710 $907 OLX

Russia $594-597 $713 Molotok

Spain $710

Craigslist

Thailand $628 $722-879 Craigslist

Turkey $625-710

GittiGidiyorSee Also:

T-Mobile Slashes iPhone Price In Germany Up To 75% Ahead Of 3G

Apple Confirms iPhone Shortage a Screw-Up, Can’t Meet Demand

Apple iPhone Shortage NOT Related to 3G Introduction

Apple iPhone Shortage! 20 Stores Sold Out. 3G Coming Soon?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.