The Unlocked iPhone 4S Is For Sale Around The World

You’ll need a few more $20 bills to buy the iPhone 4S

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Apple is officially selling the factory-unlocked GSM iPhone 4S in the US.Buying an “unlocked” phone means the customer has the choice of any GSM telecom provider — the phone isn’t linked to a specific network.



If you’re an international citizen or a frequent traveller who relies on an iPhone, this is what you’ve been waiting for.

It’ll run you $649, $749, or $849 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models, respectively.

Go pick it up from Apple right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.