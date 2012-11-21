Amazon Is Selling An Unlocked Galaxy S III Mini For Cheap

The Galaxy S III, the Mini’s big brother

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy S III Mini has yet to find an official home with an American service provider, but Amazon is selling an unlocked version of the phone, reports TechCrunch.Going for $419.99, the phone will work in almost any country you like. In the US, it’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile. It’s not technically compatible with Sprint or Verizon.



Unlocked phones aren’t tied to a specific carrier, but they’re normally more expensive, since carriers subsidise phones in exchange for getting subscribers to sign up for long-term wireless plans.

This is a relatively low price for an unlocked phone—an unlocked 16 GB iPhone 5, by comparison, costs $899 on Amazon.

