Unlock your passwords with facial recognition technology

Picture: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Passwords are the go-to for protecting our online accounts, but they’re not exactly reliable or convenient–especially when you have 20 of them to remember. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to manage your online security, and its name is True Key.

Brought to you by Intel Security, True Key lets you access all your online accounts using just your face, your fingerprint, or the devices you’ve approved to unlock apps and websites. It syncs across multiple devices and even helps manage all those passwords you can’t remember. That way, you can spend less time fiddling with passwords and more time surfing the web.

Get one year of True Key for just $21.44 AUD [$15.99 USD], or 56% off. You can also check out the three year and five year subscription options on the deal page.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.