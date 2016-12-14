Unlock your passwords with facial recognition technology

Passwords are the go-to for protecting our online accounts, but they’re not exactly reliable or convenient–especially when you have 20 of them to remember. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to manage your online security, and its name is True Key.
Brought to you by Intel Security, True Key lets you access all your online accounts using just your face, your fingerprint, or the devices you’ve approved to unlock apps and websites. It syncs across multiple devices and even helps manage all those passwords you can’t remember. That way, you can spend less time fiddling with passwords and more time surfing the web.
Get one year of True Key for just $21.44 AUD [$15.99 USD], or 56% off. You can also check out the three year and five year subscription options on the deal page.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
