How to unlock your phone from Verizon to change your wireless carrier

There are several requirements you may need to meet to unlock a Verizon phone. Westend61/Getty Images

To unlock your phone from Verizon, the phone must be 60 days past its purchase date and not flagged as lost or stolen.

Your Verizon Wireless account must be in good standing where the balance is paid in full and there’s no fraudulent activity.

Military personnel can have their phone unlocked if they have proof of deployment outside of Verizon’s coverage area.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’re a Verizon customer and you’re thinking of switching to a new carrier or moving abroad, unlocking your phone from its contract can be a simple task.

The process of unlocking your phone may vary depending on where the phone was purchased, and there are eligibility requirements that must be met.

Note: If you run into any issues unlocking your phone, you should contact a Verizon representative through the company’s customer service web portal.



How to unlock a phone from Verizon

Before considering unlocking your phone, make sure your Verizon Wireless account is up to date and paid in full. A phone purchased from Verizon is locked for 60 days after its purchase date. After that period, the lock is removed and you are able to insert a new SIM card and change your wireless carrier.

How to unlock a Verizon phone you purchased from a retailer

If you purchased the phone from a third-party retailer, the phone is locked for 60 days after its activation with Verizon. After 60 days, the lock is removed as long as it’s not reported stolen or flagged for fraud.

How to unlock a Verizon phone for deployed military personnel

If you are a member of the military who will soon be deployed outside of Verizon’s coverage area, you are exempt from the 60-day waiting period, and your phone can be unlocked by contacting Verizon. Proof of military orders must be presentable.