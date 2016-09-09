Unlock new career options with Python training, now over 80% off

Famous for its versatile and straightforward nature, Python is commonly regarded as one the best languages for new coders to learn. For a limited time, Business Insider readers can start their Python journey with the Python Programming Pro Bundle, on sale for only $37.70 AUD [$29 USD].



From data analytics to game design, this 6-course bundle comes with training on Python’s most popular uses. Using HTML and SQLite, you’ll learn how to build your own websites with Python and even construct fully-fledged databases. You’ll also discover how to use Python to turn mounds of Big Data into compelling charts and images.

With such a versatile course load, you’ll impress employers as a Python jack-of-all-trades. The Python Programming Pro Bundle normally retails for $249.60 AUD, but Business Insider readers can take over 80% off, making the final price only $37.70 AUD [$29 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deals store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical products.

