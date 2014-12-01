You Can Now Use Your iPhone's Fingerprint Sensor To Unlock Your Mac

The iPhone’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor already makes it easy to unlock your phone without having to type in a passcode, but now a new app allows you to do the same with your Mac.

FingerKey, a Mac app that was released earlier this month, lets you use the fingerprint sensor in your phone to unlock your Mac (via 9to5Mac).

This means you’ll be able to log in to your Mac by simply resting your finger on your iPhone’s home button rather than typing in a password.

The app uses Bluetooth 4.0 to connect your iPhone with your Mac, and its official product page in the Mac App Store says it can be used to unlock multiple Mac computers at once. In the near future, an update will let you unlock Windows and Linux computers with the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor too.

The app is also encrypted, which means it will disguise any information that’s sent between your iPhone and laptop to keep it secure.

FingerKey is one of the many ways developers are already incorporating Touch ID into apps now that Apple has opened up the code for its fingerprint sensor to developers. You can get it from the Mac App Store for $US1.99.

