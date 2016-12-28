This optical illusion appears to create an infinite amount of chocolate

A popular illusion online has people scratching their heads. The trick involves taking one giant chocolate bar, cutting it into pieces, and shifting them around until it’s the same size… but with an extra piece! While it sure looks like magic, anyone can do it, and you will eventually run out of chocolate. Here’s how.

