Unlike Newsweek, Time Will Earn $50 Million This Year

Everyone was making fun of Time magazine a few weeks ago for using that same old “Can animals think?” cover story three times since 1993. But actually, a Time cover story “still has an impact,” and that’s part of the reason why it’s not collapsing like rival Newsweek, writes The Washington Post’s Howard Kurtz



In fact, Time is “on track to earn a profit of more than $50 million this year” and the magazine’s website “has boosted its audience by 47 per cent in the last two years, to 7 million monthly visitors, according to Nielsen.”

Kurtz reports:

“I’ve never taken any satisfaction in their downward spiral, but obviously it does create opportunities for us,” [Time managing editor Rick] Stengel says, adding that he hopes Newsweek makes it. Harman has yet to name an editor to succeed Jon Meacham.

Stengel, a natural salesman who recently had shoulder surgery after aggravating an old high school injury playing basketball, hasn’t grown complacent. While he had to trim the roughly 200-person staff by a quarter over four years, relying more on freelancers, he has assembled a team of high-profile writers. These include a spate of journalists from The Post, including Michael Grunwald, David Von Drehle and Pulitzer Prize winner Barton Gellman. Stengel also brought in Mark Halperin from ABC, Michael Crowley from the New Republic and, most recently, Fareed Zakaria from Newsweek. “He’s a great global brand,” Stengel says, adding that Zakaria can promote his stories on his show at CNN, a unit of Time Warner.

Salt in the wound.

