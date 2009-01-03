Unlike In Europe, Our Zoo Animals Won't Get Laid Off In Downturn

The recession may have forced a German zoo to lay off one of its most popular polar bears, but no such thing will happen in New York, even though both the Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium are facing massive cuts in funding. So rest assured zoo animals, you have job security. Of course, this might mean that some actual human employees will get fired.



New York Magazine‘s Daily Intel blog: The Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium are facing state-funding cuts of up to 55 per cent, but the animals won’t be lining up at the unemployment office any time soon: “We can’t fire our bears or furlough our sea lions,” says the guy who oversees the zoo.

See Also: It’s Come To This: The Economy Is Forcing Zoos To Lay Off Polar Bears

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.