Unless You're In One Of These Two Places, You're Not Getting A Great Steak

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Josh Ozersky is an award winning food writer and author of ‘The Hamburger, A History’ and he has a message for you about the steak you’re eating:It’s probably not that great.



Ozersky wrote a piece in Time Magazine called ‘The Problem With The American Steak’, and while it is about how our obsession with steak has made us all blind to low quality cuts, Ozersky mentioned two places where you’ll get a cut above the rest.

From Time:

What are you really getting for your money? Not great steak. There is never enough prime beef to go around; much of what gets served in steakhouses is actually USDA “high Choice,” which has less marbling than USDA Prime. If you’re not in New York City or the military, your chances of seeing actual prime are low indeed. But you’ll still pay a premium for whatever it is you’re getting.

In case you didn’t know, Business Insider is based in New York City, and all we can say about this is… Man, we love this town.

And if you need any recommendations for where to go in town, look no further. Our Wall Street readers gave us a complete and ranked list of their favourites>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.