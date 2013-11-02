Unless Consumer Confidence Improves Christmas Sales Aren't Looking Good: David Jones

Getty/ Graham Denholm Zahra

Without “consistent and sustainable positive consumer sentiment” it’s not looking great for David Jones’ Christmas sales, the department store’s boss Paul Zahra has said.

“We’re well-placed for a good Christmas, but consumers remain fickle, and we remain cautious as a result,” Zahra told The Australian.

The DJs boss remains wary about how the new government will affect the economy, telling The Australian, “consumer uncertainty remains prevalent, particularly affecting discretionary retailers such as ourselves.”

David Jones has not officially announced its performance expectations but has said trading conditions will continue to be challenging throughout the financial year.

Despite the difficult conditions in stores, DJ’s online business has increased sales tenfold and is now making a positive contribution to the businesses profit.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.