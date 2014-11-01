19 Cocktails You've Probably Never Heard Of, But Should Start Drinking Immediately

It’s Saturday evening. You’re out on a date. And you order a Manhattan.
Again.
Of course, a classic is always a great choice taste-wise, but variety is the spice of life. Sometimes you should venture out, and go for a bolder, lesser-known option — if for no other reason than to impress your date with your cocktail savvy.
And there’s a lot to discover here.
Business Insider collected a list of outstanding, relatively unknown drinks that every cocktail enthusiast should try at least once in their life.
So what are you waiting for…
This is a classic, simple drink. The dominant whiskey and Campari are toned down by the dry vermouth. Experts warn, however, that if you've never had Campari, then you should not make this your first experience.
Ingredients:
- Rye or Canadian whiskey
- Dry vermouth
- Campari
