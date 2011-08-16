WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Golfers Who Won Majors And Then Disappeared

Photo: sportsillustrated.cnn.com

Yesterday, 25-year-old Keegan Bradley came out of nowhere to win the PGA Championship in a thrilling playoff.With the win, Bradley adds his name to the list of golf unknowns who burst onto the scene in majors.



Some of these players used their major championships as springboards to long and illustrious careers.

But others faded into obscurity — unable to regain the extraordinary form that made them major champions in the first place.

