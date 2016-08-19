Univision won't continue running Gawker.com

Univision, which bought Gawker Media for $135 million in a government-ordered auction, will not operate Gawker.com, the company’s flagship site, moving forward, sources tell Forbes and The New York Times.

Univision will still maintain Gawker’s other properties, like Gizmodo, Lifehacker, Jezebel, Deadspin, and so on. The possibility is open that someone else will attempt to buy Gawker.com. Nick Denton, Gawker Media’s founder, will not run the site either because of his non-compete, according to Forbes’ Ryan Mac.

Gawker.com began as a site mostly focused on New York media gossip, but has evolved over the years, and recently pivoted to politics around the upcoming election.

It was also the site that has been the focal point of Gawker Media’s recent legal troubles, particularly the $140 million verdict won by Hulk Hogan.

After buying Gawker Media, it was initially unclear whether Univision would take over Gawker.com, but Gawker staffers were cautiously hopeful.

“We’ve heard a lot about [Univision’s news chief] Isaac Lee’s commitment to fearless journalism. He has a reputation for a guy who very much buys into the idea of fearless journalism,” Gawker staffer Hamilton Nolan told CNN. “I hope he demonstrates that by keeping Gawker.com open.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.