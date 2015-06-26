Univision refuses to air Miss USA pageant after Donald Trump's comments on Mexican immigrants

Univision won’t be airing the upcoming Miss USA pageant and has said it won’t work with parent company Miss Universe Organisation in response to part-owner and Republican presidential candidate’s recent remarks on Mexicans and immigration.

In a statement released on Thursday, the media company called Trump’s comments “insulting”:

Today, the entertainment division of Univision Communications Inc. announced that it is ending the Company’s business relationship with the Miss Universe Organisation, which is part-owned by Donald J. Trump, based on his recent, insulting remarks about Mexican immigrants. At Univision, we see first-hand the work ethic, love for family, strong religious values and the important role Mexican immigrants and Mexican-Americans have had and will continue to have in building the future of our country. We will not be airing the Miss USA pageant on July 12th or working on any other projects tied to the Trump Organisation. Univision News and the local news division will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of all candidates, including Mr. Trump, to ensure our audience continues to have access to all points of view.

Univision is referring to comments Trump made in his mid-June announcement that he would be running for president.

According to Reuters:

In his speech, Trump said Mexico was not a friend of the United States country, describing Mexican migrants to the country as drug-runners and rapists. The freshly minted Republican candidate pledged to build “a great, great wall on our southern border,” adding that he would ensure that Mexico pay for it.

On Wednesday evening, Trump stood by his comments and blamed the media for distorting their meaning.

“I am personally offended by the mainstream media’s attempt to distort my comments regarding Mexico and its great people,” he said. “I have many successful business relationships with Mexican companies and employ, and am close friends with, many Mexican people. I also have tremendous respect for the leaders of Mexico, who, frankly, are much smarter and tougher than our politicians here in the United States.”

