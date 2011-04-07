SURPRISE: Univision Shoots Ahead Of NBC In Prime-time Ratings

Move over, Law and Order reruns.



fuelled by telenovelas, the uber-popular television serial novel, Univision attracted more prime-time viewers than NBC last week, making it the second time in four weeks that the Spanish-language network took over one of the Big Four in its continuous pickup of viewers, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“Teresa,” the soap opera that had starred Salma Hayek in an earlier iteration, premiered on Univision on March 30 with 4.9 million viewers tuning in Wednesday 9-10pm ET/PT, according to a statement from Univision. It trumped ABC and NBC in the key 18-49 demo with 2.7 million viewers.

Univision also garnered more viewers than NBC in the 18 to 49 demo on nearly 50% of nights during the first quarter of 2011.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Spanish-language network Telemundo, a division of NBCUniversal, also posted growing prime-time numbers, and in a nod to the success of its telenovelas, launched the network’s official telenovela fan club, Club de Noveleras, in partnership with L’Oreal USA on March 28. On Tuesday, the parent company launched “Hispanics at NBCU” in a company-wide initiative to boost ad dollars targeting Hispanics.

There’s more potential growth ahead for Spanish-language networks. 2010 U.S. census results affirmed that Hispanics make up the fastest-growing segment of the population.

