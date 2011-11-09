Inside The Last TV Network Where Soap Operas Still Make Money (Lots Of It)

Megan Angelo
blanca soto

Soap operas may be a dying institution across most of the television dial — but on Univision, they’re a thriving, reliable ratings boon.

The network’s primetime melodrama offerings consistently outperform English-speaking networks.

What’s more, they often do so within the 18-34 demographic — which is pretty nuts, considering most of us associate the term “soap opera” with dozing grannies.

So how do they do it? With gorgeous actors, a heavyhitting lineup and the occasional winking guest stars.

Lakers forward Pau Gasol guest-starred on the finale of that show.

Now check out the rappers who made it in the movies.

From the hood to the 'wood >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.