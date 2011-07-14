You Will Be SHOCKED Which Network Was No. 1 For Three Straight Weeks*

Univision.



According to a release that landed in our inbox this morning, it was “ranked as the #1 broadcast network for the entire week among Adults 18-34, out-delivering FOX (+1%), ABC (+21%), NBC (+12%), and CBS (+60%).”

Recently, ratings have been bolstered by two soccer tournaments – the Gold Cup and the Copa America – which are widely watched by the Spanish-language audience.

There is more to the story, however.

Even more impressive is the network’s growth in viewers when compared to the losses suffered by the major English-language channels.

According to the release:

Season-to-Date, Univision continues to post year-to-year primetime audience increases among Adults 18-49 (+8%) while the English-language broadcast networks are reporting audience declines (ABC -8%, CBS -9%, NBC -11%, and FOX -5%); Univision’s audience also increased among Total Viewers 2+ (+7%) and Adults 18-34 (+6%).

Expect that trend to continue.

