Univision Is Starting A Turf War With NBC—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Univision CEO Randy Falco is starting an ad turf war with his old network, NBC. Using statistics that claim Univision is dominating the peacock channel with prime-time viewers aged 18-49, Univision’s campaign says “Guess how many nights we beat NBC in 2011?” (Answer: 195!) The aim is to lure advertisers away from NBC and onto the Spanish-language network.Netflix is quietly testing television network branded pages.While there are no pages for CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox or Bravo, viewers can find branded pages for MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Animal Planet, and TLC. So … is Netflix basically becoming a cable provider?



According to Adrants, Digitas has the largest advertising agency presence at SXSW. The agency sent 79 employees to Austin.

Controversy-laden Kony2012, a 30-minute long video by the non-profit Invisible Children asking for the arrest of international war criminal Joseph Kony, has set a viral video record after garnering 70 million views in only five days.

Matt Swanson has joined Crispin Porter + Bogusky as a creative. Prior to the move, Swanson had spent two years at VML.

Grey New York‘s chief talent officer, Natalia Schultz, has told MediaBistro that she resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Mini Cooper cut down its U.S. review to four different agencies: Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Fitzgerald + Co., The Via Agency, and current agency of record, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.

