Here's what Univision is getting for its $135 million

At least one chapter of the Gawker-Hogan-Thiel saga has closed, as Univision on Tuesday won an auction for the influential blog network. The media company has agreed to pay $135 million for the Gawker family.

Though it’s not yet clear how exactly Univision will approach its new purchase, it’s getting a sizable audience. According to data from audience measurement data firm Quantcast, the Gawker Media Network has brought in more than 108 million global unique visitors in the past 30 days. And as this June chart from Statista shows, tech site Gizmodo and tips blog Lifehacker have been particularly popular.

Univision has steadily expanded beyond its Spanish language TV core as of late, acquiring a stake in humour site The Onion and taking full control of news site Fusion in recent months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.