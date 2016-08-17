Gawker is being sold to Univision for $135 million, Recode’s Peter Kafka reported on Tuesday, who cites a source familiar with the media company’s auction.
Univision’s purchase of the bankrupt Gawker Media follows a two-way bidding battle between Univision and Ziff Davis, who originally opened the auction with a bid of $90 million.
Developing…
NOW WATCH: Amazing video shows what the inside of a gun looks like when it’s being fired
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.