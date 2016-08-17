Gawker is being sold to Univision for $135 million, Recode’s Peter Kafka reported on Tuesday, who cites a source familiar with the media company’s auction.

Univision’s purchase of the bankrupt Gawker Media follows a two-way bidding battle between Univision and Ziff Davis, who originally opened the auction with a bid of $90 million.

Developing…

