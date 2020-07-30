The 30 most most attractive US companies for engineering students

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Lockheed Martin is the third-most-attractive US company for engineering students.

Universum just published its annual rankings of the most attractive US employers for students.

The employer-branding company asked college students about what companies and agencies they most want to work for.

Tesla and SpaceX remained as the top employers for engineering students, although they swapped positions from last year’s ranking.

Engineering students are most interested in working for aerospace and defence organisations, automobile manufacturers, and tech giants.

Employer-branding company Universum just published this year’s ranking of the most attractive US employers. Universum surveyed over 43,700 students from a variety of fields and universities about what they want in a future employer.

One of the questions asked respondents for the five ideal employers that they most wanted to work for. The employer-branding firm then ranked companies and organisations by finding which had the highest shares of students in various majors and fields of study naming them as one of their ideal employers.

According to Universum’s results, engineering students are looking to work for aerospace companies, such as Boeing and SpaceX. Major tech companies like Intel and Microsoft also are ideal employers for these students.

The following are the 30 most attractive employers for students in engineering:

30. Turner Construction: 3.4% of engineering students ranked this construction company among their top five ideal employers.

Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 49

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 19

29. Medtronic: 3.7% of engineering students ranked this medical-device company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2019: 39

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 10

28. Environmental Protection Agency: 3.7% of engineering students ranked this government agency among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington

Rank in 2019: 18

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 10

27. IBM: 3.8% of engineering students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 25

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

26. Intel: 3.8% of engineering students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Rank in 2019: 14

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 12

25. Rolls-Royce: 4.0% of engineering students ranked this automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 24

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

24. Central Intelligence Agency: 4.1% of engineering students ranked this foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Larry Downing

Rank in 2019: 28

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

23. United States Department of Energy: 4.3% of engineering students ranked this government department among their top five ideal employers.

ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 23

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

22. Raytheon: 4.3% of engineering students ranked this aerospace and defence company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 26

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

21. Toyota: 4.4% of engineering students ranked this automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

Ramazan Kaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 31

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 10

20. Nike: 4.4% of engineering students ranked this athletic apparel and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.

AP/Michael Noble Jr.

Rank in 2019: 17

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

19. Johnson & Johnson: 4.4% of engineering students ranked this medical device and pharmaceutical company among their top five ideal employers.

Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 15

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

18. ExxonMobil: 4.5% of engineering students ranked this oil and gas company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 10

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 8

17. Boston Dynamics: 4.7% of engineering students ranked this robotics company among their top five ideal employers.

Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 22

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 5

16. BMW Group: 5.0% of engineering students ranked this automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rank in 2019: 20

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

15. General Motors: 5.1% of engineering students ranked this carmaker among their top five ideal employers.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 19

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

14. Department of Defence: 5.2% of engineering students ranked this government department among their top five ideal employers.

Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 21

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 7

13. General Electric: 5.6% of engineering students ranked this conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 12

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

12. Ford Motor: 5.7% of engineering students ranked this automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Rank in 2019: 16

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

11. Northrop Grumman: 7.0% of engineering students ranked this aerospace and defence company among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2019: 13

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

10. Amazon: 7.5% of engineering students ranked this e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters Amazon logistics centre in Lauwin-Planque.

Rank in 2019: 9

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

9. The Walt Disney Company: 7.9% of engineering students ranked this entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.

P_Wei/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 11

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

8. Microsoft: 8.3% of engineering students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Rank in 2019: 8

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

7. Apple: 12.7% of engineering students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

Mike Segar/Reuters The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York.

Rank in 2019: 7

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

6. NASA: 14.0% of engineering students ranked America’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Rank in 2019: 5

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

5. Boeing: 14.5% of engineering students ranked this aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 4

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

4. Google: 15.1% of engineering students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

3. Lockheed Martin: 16.2% of engineering students ranked this aerospace and defence company among their top five ideal employers.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 6

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

2. SpaceX: 19.9% of engineering students ranked this space company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Rank in 2019: 1

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

1. Tesla: 22.0% of engineering students ranked this automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

Aly Song/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 2

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

