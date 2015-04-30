The 30 companies business students in the UK want to work for the most

Every undergraduate has a dream job, but if a recent survey is anything to go by, business and commerce students will face stiff competition if they want to be employed by the most innovative companies in the field.

Universum asked over 40,000 students in the UK who their ideal employer would be, and the results show a mixture of tech, finance, and media dominate the upper echelons of the table.

It may come as no surprise that two of the biggest consumer brands in technology, Google and Apple, are the most desired employers. 23% of students cited the search giant as the company they would most like to work for, whilst just under 16% want to work for Apple after they graduate.

Joao Araujo, Universum’s Country Manager for UK and Ireland told Business Insider via email: “These are iconic brands with a very strong sense of purpose. Millennials (generally defined as the ages between 18 and 34) admire employers with purpose-driven brands, and Google and Apple are, probably, 2 of the strongest right now.”

As you can see from the results below, some organisations have climbed the ranks, some have fallen, while others are new entries entirely.

Universum The 30 companies business and commerce students want to work for the most

Araujo said: “Employers that are showing a more innovative side, like Burberry are also getting a lot of attractiveness. Burberry entered in our ranking for the first time and straight to position 12.”

Coca-Cola dropped from 9th to 16th in the rankings amid speculation over the longevity of the brand and financial blows from the NBA.

Universum also asked business and commerce professionals who their most desired employers are and many of the same organisations can be seen in the rankings, with Google and Apple maintaining the top spot.

Universum The 30 companies business and commerce professionals want to work for the most

