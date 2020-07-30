The 30 most attractive US employers for computer science students

REUTERS/Mason Trinca Apple is the second-most-attractive US company for computer science students.

Employer-branding company Universum shared its latest annual rankings of the most attractive US employers for college students for 2020.

According to their findings, computer science students are hoping to work for tech giants and video game companies.

Google remained as the most attractive employer for these students, holding the top slot from last year’s ranking.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Computer science students across the US are hoping to land a job at software and gaming companies ranging from Nintendo to Google.

Employer-branding company Universum just published this year’s ranking of the most attractive US employers. Universum surveyed over 43,700 students from a variety of fields and universities about what they want in a future employer.

One of the questions asked respondents for the five ideal employers that they most wanted to work for. The employer-branding firm then ranked companies and organisations by finding which had the highest shares of students in various majors and fields of study naming them as one of their ideal employers.

Based on the survey results, computer science students are highly interested in Google, Apple, and Microsoft, where each company had over a quarter of computer science students list them as one of their top five employers.

The following are the 30 most attractive employers for students in computer science:

30. Goldman Sachs: 4.0% of computer science students ranked this investment banking company among their top five ideal employers.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 30

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

29. Activision Blizzard: 4.0% of computer science students ranked this gaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters The Activision booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles

Rank in 2019: 27

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

28. Valve: 4.3% of computer science students ranked this gaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Chesnot/Getty Images An E-Sports player competes a video game ‘Counter-Strike’ developed by Valve Corporation during the Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC) at the ‘Paris Games Week’ on October 28, 2016 in Paris, France.

Rank in 2019: 24

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

27. Electronic Arts: 4.3% of computer science students ranked this gaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 34

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 7

26. J.P. Morgan: 4.3% of computer science students ranked this financial company among their top five ideal employers.

Neil Hall/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 23

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

25. Twitter: 4.3% of computer science students ranked this social media company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnav

Rank in 2019: 28

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

24. Nike: 4.4% of computer science students ranked this athletic apparel and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Rank in 2019: 25

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

23. Airbnb: 4.5% of computer science students ranked this online property rental company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco.

Rank in 2019: 29

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 6

22. Department of Defence: 4.7% of computer science students ranked this government department among their top five ideal employers.

Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 26

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

21. Nvidia: 5.3% of computer science students ranked this chipmaker among their top five ideal employers.

Rick Wilking/Reuters Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018.

Rank in 2019: 19

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

20. Samsung: 5.4% of computer science students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Rank in 2019: 22

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

19. Riot Games: 5.6% of computer science students ranked this gaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Johanna Geron/Reuters G2 Esports support Mihael Mehle ”Mikyx” is pictured as he plays the League of Legends (LOL) World Championship Finals in Paris, France, November 10, 2019.

Rank in 2019: 20

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

18. Sony: 6.1% of computer science students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters A view of the Sony booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas.

Rank in 2019: 18

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

17. National Security Agency: 6.7% of computer science students ranked the US’ main electronic intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Larry Downing

Rank in 2019: 15

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

16. NASA: 6.9% of computer science students ranked America’s space agency among their top five ideal employers.

LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 14

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

15. Intel: 7.0% of computer science students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 16

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

14. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 7.4% of computer science students ranked this government security agency among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 17

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

13. IBM: 8.4% of computer science students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 11

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

12. Central Intelligence Agency: 9.4% of computer science students ranked this foreign intelligence organisation among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 12

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

11. The Walt Disney Company: 9.9% of computer science students ranked this entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.

Charles W Luzier/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 13

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

10. Spotify: 10.7% of computer science students ranked this music streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 8

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

9. Nintendo: 10.7% of computer science students ranked this gaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 9

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

8. Netflix: 10.8% of computer science students ranked this video streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 10

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

7. SpaceX: 12.6% of computer science students ranked this aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.

Getty Images / Handout

Rank in 2019: 7

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

6. Facebook: 13.8% of computer science students ranked this social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 5

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

5. Tesla: 17.2% of computer science students ranked this electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 6

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

4. Amazon: 23.5% of computer science students ranked this e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.

John Moore/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 4

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

3. Microsoft: 28.5% of computer science students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 2

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

2. Apple: 29.9% of computer science students ranked this large tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

1. Google: 45.9% of computer science students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rank in 2019: 1

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.