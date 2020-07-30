The 30 most attractive US companies for business students

Alain Jocard/Getty Images Google is the most attractive US company for business students.

Employer-branding company Universum released its annual ranking of the most attractive employers for students.

The company asked college students about what companies they most want to work for.

Google, Apple, and The Walt Disney Company made the top of the list for business and commerce students.

According to a new report, business students are interested in working for top finance and accounting firms, as well as government agencies and media giants.

Employer-branding company Universum just published this year’s ranking of the most attractive US employers. Universum surveyed over 43,700 students from a variety of fields and universities about what they want in a future employer.

One of the questions asked respondents for the five ideal employers that they most wanted to work for. The employer-branding firm then ranked companies and organisations by finding which had the highest shares of students in various majors and fields of study naming them as one of their ideal employers.

For the nearly 14,000 business and commerce students surveyed, Google ranked at the top, as it did last year, with the highest share of students considering the tech giant as one of their ideal employers. Sports-media company ESPN made the ranking for the first time this year.

The following are the 30 most attractive US employers for students in business and commerce based on the share of students naming them as one of their five ideal employers.

30. Facebook: 3.9% of business students ranked this social media giant among their top five ideal employers.

Associated Press CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives the keynote address during the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco on March 25, 2015.

Rank in 2019: 27

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

29. Target: 4.1% of business students ranked this retailer among their top five ideal employers.

David Goldman/AP Images

Rank in 2019: 32

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

28. Starbucks: 4.1% of business students ranked this coffee chain among their top five ideal employers.

Rank in 2019: 29

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

27. Marriott International: 4.1% of business students ranked this hotel chain among their top five ideal employers.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 38

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 11

26. Delta Air Lines: 4.2% of business students ranked this major airline company among their top five ideal employers.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Rank in 2019: 34

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 8

25. PricewaterhouseCoopers: 4.3% of business students ranked this professional services firm among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 11

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 14

24. Central Intelligence Agency: 4.4% of business students ranked this foreign intelligence organisation among their top five ideal employers.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 26

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

23. SpaceX: 4.5% of business students ranked this aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014.

Rank in 2019: 33

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 10

22. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 4.6% of business students ranked this government security agency among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 23

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

21. The United Nations: 4.7% of business students ranked this intergovernmental organisation among their top five ideal employers.

Getty Images/Mario Tama

Rank in 2019: 25

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

20. The Coca-Cola Company: 4.7% of business students ranked this beverage maker among their top five ideal employers.

Scott Olson/Getty

Rank in 2019: 22

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

19. Bank of America: 5.0% of business students ranked this financial giant among their top five ideal employers.

ablokhin/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 20

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

18. Morgan Stanley: 5.2% of business students ranked this investment bank among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 13

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

17. Ernst & Young: 5.4% of business students ranked this professional services firm among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rank in 2019: 10

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 7

16. Buzzfeed: 5.9% of business students ranked this media company among their top five ideal employers.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 19

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

15. Patagonia: 6.1% of business students ranked this outdoor clothing company among their top five ideal employers.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Rank in 2019: 18

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

14. Adidas: 6.3% of business students ranked this athletic clothing and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 17

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

13. Microsoft: 6.9% of business students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Rank in 2019: 16

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

12. Deloitte: 7.3% of business students ranked this professional services firm among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 8

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

11. ESPN: 8.3% of business students ranked this sports media company among their top five ideal employers.

Mike Windle/Getty

Rank in 2019: N/A

Change in rank, 2019-2020: N/A

10. Spotify: 8.9% of business students ranked this music-streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters A smartphone and a headset are seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo.

Rank in 2019: 14

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

9. Goldman Sachs: 9.7% of business students ranked this investment bank among their top five ideal employers.

Richard Drew/AP

Rank in 2019: 5

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

8. Tesla: 10.6% of business students ranked this electric automobile company among their top five ideal employers.

Aly Song/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 12

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

7. Netflix: 10.9% of business students ranked this video-streaming company among their top five ideal employers.

Shutterstock

Rank in 2019: 9

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

6. J.P. Morgan: 11.5% of business students ranked this banking company among their top five ideal employers.

Neil Hall/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 2

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

5. Nike: 11.8% of business students ranked this athletic apparel and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 7

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

4. Amazon: 12.1% of business students ranked this e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

3. The Walt Disney Company: 15.1% of business students ranked this entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.

Associated Press

Rank in 2019: 6

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

2. Apple: 15.9% of business students ranked this tech company among their top five ideal employers.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Rank in 2019: 4

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

1. Google: 19.3% of business students ranked this tech giant among their top five ideal employers.

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 1

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

