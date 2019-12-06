Gen Z business students say these are the 50 best global companies for diversity and inclusion

Getty Apple was one of the top-ranked employers for diversity and inclusion, according to Universum’s survey of business students around the world.

Diversity and inclusion is an increasingly important driver of business success.

Employer branding specialist Universum just released a Diversity and Inclusion index based on a survey of tens of thousands of college students around the world, asking what the next generation of talent is looking for from their future employers.

Big tech companies and consumer goods are widely viewed by business students as being champions of diversity and inclusion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Diversity and inclusion is an increasingly important driver of business success, and the world’s top companies are competing to attract talent from a wide array of backgrounds.

And initiatives to push for a more open and inclusive workplace could be particularly important to Gen Z, the most diverse generation in history. Gen Z students who identify as LGBT and Latino in particular have prioritised a commitment to diversity and inclusion as an important feature of their ideal future employers.

Employer branding specialist Universum annually surveys tens of thousands of college students around the world to determine what the next generation of talent is looking for from their future employers. The survey asks respondents about which companies or organisations they view as ideal places to work, and asks them to evaluate those companies across a wide range of 40 workplace attributes.

Universum has now constructed a Diversity and Inclusion index based on the survey results for three of those attributes: support for gender equality, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and respect for the company’s people. The index is calculated for companies ranked on Universum’s World’s Most Attractive Employers list, and gives a sense of which major companies and organisations are viewed as welcoming and inclusive workplaces.

Here are the 50 best companies for diversity and inclusion, based on Universum’s survey responses from business students:

50. Allianz

Reuters

Allianz is aiming for 25% of their management boards and 40% of their talent pools to be women by 2021, according to the company’s website.



Read more about Allianz’ diversity and inclusion programs here.



49. Huawei

Reuters

Huawei scored very highly among respondents on Universum’s survey for the company’s respect for its people.



Read more about Huawei’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



48. Intel

Courtesy of Ernesto Felix

According to Intel’s website, at the company “we believe that a workforce made up of people with unique experiences, varied points of view, and diverse skills makes us a stronger company.”

Read more about Intel’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

47. Deutsche Bank

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank’s website says, “We foster an inclusive and respectful work environment where every employee can contribute his or her best work, succeed based on merit, and be rewarded appropriately.”



Read more about Deutsche Bank’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



46. Barclays

Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

A Barclays spokesperson told Universum that the bank’s “employee diversity networks support and enable inclusion through their awareness and engagement activities, all while helping create a sense of community in the workplace. We focus on five key areas: disability, gender, LGBTQ+, multicultural and multigenerational.”

Read more about Barclay’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

45. Dell

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Dell’s website touts the company’s 13 employee resource groups, which provide communities for Dell employees from different backgrounds.



Read more about Dell’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s website includes a timeline of major diversity and inclusion milestones over the company’s history.



Read more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



43. Toyota

Toyota

Toyota’s website includes an extensive report on the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.



Read more about Toyota’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



42. DHL

Reuters

DHL’s website notes that about 22% of the company’s executives and managers are women, and that the company is working to increase that number.



Read more about DHL’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



41. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Reuters

The luxury company’s website notes that a full 73% of its 156,000 global employees are women.



Read more about LVMH’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



40. Oracle

Reuters

Oracle’s website highlights many of the company’s efforts to making an inclusive and welcoming workplace.



Read more about Oracle’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



39. Ford Motor Company

Ford’s website notes several of its policies for a more inclusive workplace, including work-life flexibility programs.



Read more about Ford’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



38. Samsung

Associated Press

Samsung’s website notes that as of 2017, about 45% of the company’s global workforce was female.



Read more about Samsung’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



T-36. Danone

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Danone provides several diversity and inclusion training and support initiatives, according to the company’s website.



Read more about Danone’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



T-36. Ferrero

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ferrero’s website includes a breakdown of the company’s global workforce by age. Slightly more than half of the company’s employees are between the ages of 30 and 50.



Read more about Ferrero’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



35. Heineken

Reuters

According to the company’s website, half of Heineken’s board is female.



Read more about Heineken’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



34. Mondelēz International

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Jennifer Candee, global head of talent acquisition at Mondelēz, told Universum that diversity and inclusion “is an area in which we are concentrating now more than ever. We have a culture in which we encourage our employees to fully bring themselves to work.” Candee also emphasised the company’s “very positive standing amongst our peers for gender diversity up to first line executive levels.”

Read more about Mondelēz’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

33. Volvo Car Corporation

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

One student in Universum’s survey said, “I hear really good things about Volvo Cars from friends that work there. They have flexible working [hours] and take care of their employees. I have seen passionate people who want to be better every day.”



Read more about Volvo Cars’ diversity and inclusion programs here.



32. BMW Group

BMW

BMW’s website emphasised several diversity and inclusion initiatives, including accommodations for workers with disabilities.



Read more about BMW’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



31. Volkswagen Group

Reuters

Volkswagen’s website emphasises the business benefits to having a strong culture of diversity and inclusion, noting that “numerous studies have shown that mixed teams achieve better results, generate higher returns and are more innovative.”



Read more about Volkswagen’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



30. Bosch

Reuters

Heidi Stock, Bosch’s vice president for talent acquisition and diversity, told Universum, “We will need the right talents for the future of our company, and we want them to be able to bring in their full potential and come as they are. This is only possible in an open and inclusive working culture.”



Read more about Bosch’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



29. McKinsey & Company

McKinsey scored highly among Universum’s survey respondents for its respect for its people and commitment to diversity and inclusion. One respondent wrote, “McKinsey has a great reputation of merit-based promotions and the inclusion of diverse backgrounds.”



Read more about McKinsey’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



28. Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton International CEO Peter Bodin told Universum that “the responsibility to build an inclusive culture is in the hands of us as leaders, and I truly believe all businesses need to consider this to be sustainable. From a global perspective, Grant Thornton is connecting our leaders from across the world at every possible opportunity to discuss the business case for diversity and inclusion as well as the importance of psychological safety and unconscious bias.”



Read more about Grant Thornton’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



27. Sony

Reuters

According to Sony’s website, the company held a Diversity Week celebration in September.



Read more about Sony’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



26. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

Reuters

Daimler’s website notes a commitment to bringing together teams from different nations, genders, and generations to work together.

Read more about Daimler’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

25. GE

GE’s website highlights the company’s diversity affinity networks.



Read more about GE’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



24. Boston Consulting Group

Sarah Jacobs

BCG’s website highlights the company’s efforts at inclusive hiring, including undergraduate recruitment programs targeted toward black and Latino students.



Read more about BCG’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



23. Bain & Company

Rick Friedman/rickfriedman.com/Corbis via Getty Images

Bain & Company’s website features several affinity groups and inclusion-focused conferences at the company.



Read more about Bain & Company’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



22. The Coca-Cola Company

Getty Images Coca-Cola uses a complex network of franchises for bottling production.

One of the respondents to Universum’s survey wrote, “Coca-Cola is a mainstay in pop culture. The brand sets the trend that others follow. They are a hugely influential company with the capacity to instigate and further create social change. I like the idea of being a part of a larger team that can positively impact local communities.”



Read more about Coca-Cola’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



21. Nike

Courtesy of Nike

According to Nike’s website, 36% of executives at the vice president level in 2018 were women.

Read more about Nike’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

20. Siemens

Reuters

Siemens’ website touts the industrial conglomerate’s “culture of acceptance and openness.”



Read more about Siemens’ diversity and inclusion programs here.



19. PepsiCo

Reuters

A respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “PepsiCo has a great culture and invests in its younger employees. People come from extremely different backgrounds and there is a real diversity of thinking in this company.”



Read more about Pepsi’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



18. KPMG

Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

Mary Lou Maher, Head of Global Inclusion and Diversity at KPMG International, told Universum, “to work at KPMG is to see the world differently, through many different perspectives and with a truly collaborative spirit. We believe in an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their skills, passions, capabilities, voices and differences to the table. This inclusiveness is core to our values and something we have lived and breathed throughout our history because we believe a future of inclusion is a better future for all.”



Read more about KPMG’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



17. PwC

PwC has been one of the main forces behind CEO Action, a business-driven coalition to advance diversity and inclusion at work.



Read more about PwC’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



16. Deloitte

Reuters

A student wrote in Universum’s survey, “Deloitte is one of the largest accounting firms, but they take the time to visit students. It seems to be a friendly and diverse culture that focuses on both the big and small picture.”

Read more about Deloitte’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

15. IBM

Reuters

A student respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “IBM has a lot of opportunities, seems like a positive workplace, and focuses on inclusion of all cultural backgrounds.”

Read more about IBM’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

14. Facebook

Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Miranda Kalinowski, vice president of global recruiting at Facebook, told Universum, “we’re committed to building a workforce as diverse as the people and communities we serve, and we have been on this journey for several years now. While at times, I feel we are still in the starter blocks, I am optimistic. We are proud of our partnerships and investments and are beginning to see considerable impact. Today, there are more people of diverse backgrounds and experiences, more people of colour, more women in both technical and business roles, and more underrepresented people in leadership.”



Read more about Facebook’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



13. IKEA

Reuters

A student wrote in Universum’s survey, “I have heard a lot of good things about IKEA from their employees. They are a market leader, innovative and have an accepting company culture.”



Read more about IKEA’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



12. Nestlé

Reuters Staff members are seen at the booth of Nestle promoting its baby food at a maternity and baby industry fair in Beijing

Nestlé’s website touts the company’s values of respect for others and for diversity.



Read more about Nestlé’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



11. Accenture

Albert Gea/Reuters

One student wrote in Universum’s survey, “Accenture really attracted me because of the company culture and their diversity and inclusion, as well as the type of work they do.”



Read more about Accenture’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



10. Amazon

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon was ranked highly on Universum’s survey for its respect for its people and its commitment to diversity and inclusion. One student wrote, “Amazon seems to provide a dynamic work environment with lots of opportunities, growth, and diverse culture.”



Read more about Amazon’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



9. EY

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A student wrote in Universum’s survey, “Diversity is very evident in the way companies run their campus presence and the people the represent them, such as EY.”



Read more about EY’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



8. Johnson & Johnson

One respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “Johnson & Johnson has a commitment to serving the whole patient and considering the whole employee, with a commitment to value, inclusion, excellence, and social responsibility.”



Read more about Johnson & Johnson’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



7. Adidas

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A student respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “I really appreciate how creatively inspiring and inclusive this brand is.”



Read more about Adidas’ diversity and inclusion programs here.



6. Apple

Getty

A respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “Apple is known for its innovation, inclusion, and being an all around great company to work for.”



Read more about Apple’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



5. Procter & Gamble

Philippe Farjon/AP Images

A student responding to Universum’s survey wrote, “as a company, P&G is on the leading edge of their fields, constantly designing for the future. They seem to have a great dedication to innovation, leadership and diversity. I have always felt they care for their employees.”



Read more about P&G’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



4. L’Oréal Group

Eva Azoulay, L’Oréal Group’s global head of talent acquisition, told Universum: “When it comes to talent acquisition, we strongly encourage our recruitment teams all over the world to attract and hire the most diversified talents. At L’Oréal, uniformity is precisely what we want to avoid, we value differences, and we aim at creating the most inclusive environment to make the best out of our diverse teams.”

Read more about L’Oréal’s diversity and inclusion programs here.

3. Unilever

Reuters

Leena Nair, Unilever’s chief human resources officer, told Universum, “we take pride in ensuring that everyone can bring their full authentic self to work that creates a great workplace culture.”



Read more about Unilever’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



2. Microsoft

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Diego Rejtman, head of Microsoft university recruitment, told Universum: “We are proud to be fostering an environment where people can be themselves, bring all of who they are into the workplace and ultimately leverage the company as a platform to pursue their passions. We still have a lot of work to do but I am glad that our efforts are being recognised as diversifying our workforce has been and continues to be a top priority for the company.”



Read more about Microsoft’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



1. Google

A student respondent to Universum’s survey wrote, “Google has a reputation when it comes to diversity. They have a lot of programs to attract and engage high school students around the world and from different backgrounds, and they have a very inclusive recruitment process.”



Read more about Google’s diversity and inclusion programs here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.