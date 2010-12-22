University Snubs Google, Goes With Microsoft's Cloud Platform

The State University of New York has chosen a cloud-based collaboration platform — and it’s Microsoft’s.



This has got to hurt for Google. They are pushing their Google Apps cloud-based collaboration platform pretty hard as an alternative for Microsoft’s desktop software — and they’re pushing them particularly hard on college campuses, figuring that students are more amenable to moving to the cloud and will take those habits to business when they graduate. And now Microsoft has beat them there.

(Update: a Google PR person emails us to tell us that several SUNY campuses also have Google Apps, so it’s not that bad for them.)

The question is, is this a one-off, or is this a trend where Microsoft’s cloud products have become so good that they can take on Google even there. If so, this is a big blow to Google, which hopes apps will be one of its big future revenue streams and kneecap Microsoft’s fantastically profitable, but increasingly outdated, software business. And a big win for Microsoft, of course.

