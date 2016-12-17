Disturbing video released showing University of Oklahoma star running back Joe Mixon punching woman

After a long court battle, University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon had his attorney make public a surveillance video showing him punching a woman in a restaurant in 2014, via The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled that the city of Norman should release the video. However, Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman notes that by releasing the video now, late on a Friday in mid-December, Mixon avoids the possibility of having the video released by the city closer to the school’s game in the Sugar Bowl on January 2.

The victim suffered broken bones in her face. Mixon was initially charged charged with a misdemeanour but eventually entered into a plea deal and was placed on probation for a year and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. He was also suspended for the entire 2014 football season.

Here is the video (WARNING: Some may find the content disturbing):

<br /> <script defer src="//v.embedcdn.com/embed.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

“Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he reacted that night,” Mixon’s attorney wrote to The Oklahoman. “He has apologised publicly to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates and the University. He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest.”

Mixon rushed for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also scored 5 touchdowns receiving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.