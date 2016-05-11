University of Washington students erected an 8-foot 'Trump wall' and had to tear it down when a Mexican student climbed over it

screengrab via The Seattle Times A ‘Trump wall’ was erected on UW’s campus and drew a crowd of protesters.

University of Washington (UW) students erected an eight-foot wall on campus Monday to show support for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, The Seattle Times reported.

About 10 Donald Trump supporters, who appeared to be UW students, built the plywood structure in the campus’ Red Square and painted it with a red-brick design and the words “Trump wall.”

The crowd later grew to about 100, most of whom were protesters. They held up signs that said “Stop Trump now” and “Immigrant lives matter,” according to the Times.

A cardboard cutout of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also appeared at the protest.

Crystal Pino, a UW student who identified herself as being of Mexican heritage, climbed over the wall with the help of other students in a show of protest.

“I’m Mexican and to see this all going on is really upsetting,” Pino told the Times.

After Pino scaled the wall, police asked the Trump supporters to take down the wall and the crowd dissipated.

The building of the wall followed Donald Trump’s first campaign trip to Washington state.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce called the wall “offensive” but acknowledged that she supported the rights of students to express their opinions, according to The Times.

Chevy Swanson, the president of Students for Trump at UW, told The Times he knows about 20 Trump supporters but that being Trump supporter “has social consequences on this campus.”

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say some people would not want to be public supporters when the opposition is so overwhelming,” he said.

The gathering mirrors protests cropping up on college campuses across the country. At Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, chalk writings of “Trump 2016” appeared around campus in March. Vocal outcry followed, with many students on campus saying they felt intimidated by the words.

In turn, their protests set off mocking responses and arguments that safe spaces and trigger warnings on campus have gone too far.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg echoed this sentiment in an April commencement speech at The University of Michigan.

You can watch footage of the protest below.



