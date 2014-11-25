University Of Virginia Students And Frat Respond To The Alleged Sexual Assault Detailed In Rolling Stone Article

University of Virginia’s Student Council President and the Inter-Fraternity Council respond to sexual assault allegations described in a recent Rolling Stone article.

The University of Virginia is suspending activities at all campus fraternal organisations until Jan. 9 amid an investigation into a published report in which a student described being sexually assaulted by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi house in 2012.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

