University Of Virginia Students And Frat Respond To The Alleged Sexual Assault Detailed In Rolling Stone Article

University of Virginia’s Student Council President and the Inter-Fraternity Council respond to sexual assault allegations described in a recent Rolling Stone article.
The University of Virginia is suspending activities at all campus fraternal organisations until Jan. 9 amid an investigation into a published report in which a student described being sexually assaulted by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi house in 2012.
Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.
Follow BI Video: On YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.