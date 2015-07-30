3 former UVA fraternity members file defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone

AP Photo/Steve Helber In this Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 photo, students participating in rush pass by the Phi Kappa Psi house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Three University of Virginia graduates on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit in New York against Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher Wenner Media, and a journalist over a now-debunked 2014 article describing a fraternity gang rape.

The three men, all 2013 graduates and members of Phi Kappa Psi, the fraternity at the center of the story, claim the magazine was negligent in publishing an article entitled “A Rape on Campus” by Sabrina Rudin Erdely. They are seeking damages for defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

The fraternity announced in April that it would be suing the magazine, although no lawsuit has yet been filed. A UVA dean — Nicole Eramo — filed a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone in May.

Rolling Stone apologised in December for “discrepancies” in the account, after the story sparked a national debate over sexual violence on college campuses.

Business Insider has reached out to Rolling Stone for comment and will update this post with any statement we receive.

