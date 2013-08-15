University Of Texas Law School Ranked No.1 For Giving Students The Best Return On Investment

The University of Texas at Austin has reported the highest salary-to-debt ratio of the 194 law schools ranked by U.S. New & World Report— meaning its grads get the biggest return on their investment.

In 2012, UT law graduates had a median starting salary of $US155,000 for the private sector and $US86,312 in debt.

By comparison, Florida Coastal School of Law had the lowest salary-to-debt ratio with a median starting salary of $US45,000 in the private sector and an average debt load of $US143,111.

U.S. News ranks UT-Austin as America’s 15th-best law school. It graduates the most women of any top public law program in the country. Although the university carries an overall excellent academic reputation, particularly good programs include environmental law, intellectual property law, international law, and tax law, according to Top Law Schools.

Unsurprisingly, America’s best law school, Yale University, also has one of the highest salary-to-debt ratios. It’s only logical that graduates of the country’s best law school would get paid enough to cover their debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.