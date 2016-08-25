Students are launching what could be the largest anti-gun protest in Texas history using sex toys

(AP Photo/Eric Gay) Professor Ann Cvetkovich speaks during a public forum at the University of Texas campus as a special committee studies how to implement a new law allowing students with concealed weapons permits to carry firearms into class and other campus buildings.

Students at the University of Texas (UT) launched a massive sex-toy protest Wednesday against

state campus carry laws, Dallas News reported.

Dubbed #CocksNotGlocks, the anti-gun demonstration could be the biggest in Texas history and aims to criticise the perceived irony that sex-toys are prohibited on campus while guns are allowed.

“We are strapping gigantic swinging dildos to our backpacks,” Jessica Jin, an organiser of the event told Dallas News. “Just about as effective at protecting us from sociopathic shooters, but much safer for recreational play,” Jin, who recently graduated from UT-Austin, continued.

UT prohibits “obscenity” on campus, which is defined by Texas law as “a dildo or artificial vagina, designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs,” Dallas News reported.

On social media, images are emerging of the protest at UT.

WARNING: They’re graphic.

TODAY IS THE DAY! Grab your big ol’ dild and head to the West Mall at noon! #cocksnotglocks pic.twitter.com/IKfdc6HdQS

— skylar (@skylar_june) August 24, 2016

Adolescent brains + alcohol + guns..what could go wrong on TX college campuses? #CocksNotGlocks #FucktheNRA pic.twitter.com/VuM1Somvqi

— NW Mama (@PhdTeresa) August 24, 2016

Campus carry and 1st amendment free expression and can #coexist. #cocksnotglocks has their own way of doing so… pic.twitter.com/s9Fta8q0cj

— Brian Bensimon (@BrianBensimon) August 24, 2016

Earlier this year, Texas passed a law requiring public colleges and universities to allow concealed handgun licence holders to bring their weapons

into public university buildings, classrooms and dorms. The provision went into effect August 1.

It’s passage sent shockwaves throughout Texas academia and has elicited strong response from students and faculty alike. A dean at UT — one who grew up hunting with a father who was a former Marine and a policeman — even quit as a result.

A group of professors also filed a lawsuit claiming individuals in classrooms would feel less able to speak freely for fear of gun violence from those who disagree and thus, the law violates students’ First Amendment right to free speech. A judge, however, recently denied their request for a preliminary injunction.

NOW WATCH: What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like today



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.