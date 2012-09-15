University Of Texas and North Dakota State University Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Photo: The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin and North Dakota State University have told students to evacuate following bomb threats at both universities.The University of Texas at Austin has told students to “immediately evacuate ALL buildings and get as far away as possible.”



KEYE TV in Austin tweeted the university received phone threats a man “had placed bombs all over campus.”

On its website, KEYE TV reports the call came from a “man with a Middle Eastern accent” who claimed to be a member of Al Qaeda.

The call came in at 8:35 a.m. local time and the man claimed the bombs would go off in 90 minutes.All students have been evacuated but university police are still searching campus buildings.

So far, officials are saying no bombs have been found, according to The Associated Press.

At 11:46 a.m. EST, the university tweeted “the time specified in phone threat has passed but we have not yet cleared all buildings.”

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day but the campus itself will reopen at noon local time.

While Lee Clippard with the communications office said he couldn’t estimate how many students were on campus at the time of the threat he did say Friday is a “low class day.”

About 40,000 undergraduates attend the university.North Dakota State University in Fargo is also telling students to evacuate. In a security alert posted at 9:49 a.m., the university confirms it received a bomb threat.

The university is requiring all students to leave campus by 10:15 a.m central time. About 14,000 students are enrolled in NDSU, according to the New York Post.

By late morning, no bombs had been found on North Dakota’s campus, according to The Associated Press.

It isn’t clear if the two incidents were related.

