University of Southern California Sends Athletes And Agents Memo To Students And Faculty

Sports Agent Blog

Last Tuesday, the University of Southern California sent the following ATHLETES AND AGENTS memo to all of its students and staff members.

Southern California Athletes and Agents Policy

The following could be titled the Teague Egan (student-agent) provision:

I see absolutely nothing wrong with the policy itself, and I would assume that we will see many more universities follow Southern California’s role in developing literature that puts athletes and agents at notice regarding disciplinary action as a result of violations of university policy.

