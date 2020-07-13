The University of Queensland has begun human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate

Human trials are starting

The University of Queesland (UQ) began human trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) tapped the university to develop the vaccine back in January.

Up to 120 people were required for the trial but 4000 people expressed their willingness to take part.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) has reached a major milestone.

Human trials of the vaccine will begin on Monday, with volunteers receiving the first dose in Herston. The trial is being run by early phase clinical trial specialist company Nucleus Network.

“We invested millions into this research because we know a vaccine is crucial to defeating COVID-19,” Queensland Innovation Minister Kate Jones said in a statement. “But the success of our research has the eyes of the world on Queensland.”

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – a global group that finances the development of vaccines against infectious diseases – tapped the UQ to create a vaccine against the coronavirus in January, giving the uni an initial investment of up to US$4.5 million.

In March, the university received $10 million from the Queensland Government, $3 million from the Australian federal government and $3.5 million from the Paul Ramsay Foundation so it could fast track the vaccine.

The clinical batch of vaccines used in the trial was manufactured through a partnership between UQ and CSIRO, along with technical assistance from Australian biotech company CSL, Brisbane-based scientific instruments provider Thermo Fisher and Swedish company Cytiva, which develops technology associated with treating diseases.

The researchers required up to 120 volunteers for the first stage of the human trial and more 4000 expressed their interest in volunteering.

Professor Paul Young, one of the UQ COVID-19 vaccine research leaders, said the first human trial looked at the safety and immune response of the vaccine in healthy volunteers.

“The green light to move into this human trial follows extensive pre-clinical testing that the team has been conducting since first selecting the lead vaccine candidate on 14 February,” he said in a statement. “This testing showed that the vaccine was effective in the lab in neutralising the virus and safe to give to humans.”

Preliminary results of this trial are expected after around three months. And, if everything goes well, the next stage would involve a larger group of people from different ages to determine the efficacy of the vaccine.

In June, UQ and CEPI partnered with CSL to take the vaccine through clinical development and manufacture if it is successful.

In a statement, Project Director Professor Trent Munro added, “We recently also announced a manufacturing partnership with CSL, so if things go to plan, they’ll rapidly advance production of millions of doses and move the program into later stage clinical testing, regulatory approval, large-scale manufacture and distribution.”

UQ is one of several universities in Australia researching ways to combat the coronavirus. Flinders University researchers are testing a coronavirus vaccine, Monash university is creating a test that identifies who is immune to the coronavirus, while the University of Sydney is developing a biomarker blood test to determine how someone’s immune system responds after they test positive to the coronavirus.

As of July 12, there were 9797 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Australia since January 22 2020.

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.