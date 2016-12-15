UPenn just released its early admissions decisions -- here's how many students got in

Facebook/UnivPennsylvania The UPenn early decision acceptance rate declined this year.

The University of Pennsylvania released the early decision results for the class of 2021.

Applications at the school were up 7% from the previous year, with 6,147 applicants, a record number for the Philadelphia-based Ivy League school, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Of those applicants, 22% gained acceptance, versus 23.2% last year. The number of early applicants has increased significantly over the past four years, up 28% since the class of 2017 applied.

UPenn is an early decision school, which means students must go there if they get accepted. This policy differs from early action — used by schools including Harvard University — which stipulates a student can only apply to one school early, but has until May to decide if they want to accept.

Regular decision UPenn applicants will find out their admissions status in the spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.