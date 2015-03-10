A black chef might lose his job because of the racist Oklahoma frat chant, but the internet is trying to help

Indiegogo Chef Howard Dixon

A former student is hoping some good can come out of the racist fraternity chant scandal at the University of Oklahoma, reports the student newspaper.

On Sunday, Blake Burkart created a page on Indiegogo to raise money for Howard Dixon, a black man who worked as a chef at the school’s chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Burkhart, who indicated he is a former resident of the frat house, said Dixon would be losing his job because the school closed the fraternity down after a video surfaced online Sunday showing SAE members singing an extremely racist chant that contained slurs directed at African Americans.

“Today we received the news that some ignorant kids have quickly destroyed something that thousands of men built. Because of these kids’ actions, many will be affected. None more so than Howard,” Burkhart wrote on the Indiegogo page.

As of this writing, over $US25,000 has been raised for Dixon on the page. A separate fundraiser was also set up for the fraternity’s house mother, Beauton “Mum B” Gilbow and has raised over $US2,900.

“Those of you who lived in the house, undoubtedly came to love Howard and his infectious smile (if not his chilli dogs). He was always there to chat with you and more importantly, to take care of Mum B,” Burkhart wrote.

Burkhart’s note indicated Dixon was a longtime employee of the fraternity.

“Well, that man is going to walk up to the SAE house tomorrow morning and hear that he no longer has a job. He is going to learn who has been working for,” Burkhart wrote. “And through some cruel twist of fate, he has to lose the job that he has held for over a decade. He is going to lose his job because of a bus full of racist kids.”

Burkhart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Monday evening. Dixon could not be reached.

View the Indiegogo page here.

