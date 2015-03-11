University of Oklahoma expels two students for leading racist fraternity chant

Screenshot/YouTube The University of Oklahoma campus.

The University of Oklahoma has expelled two students for their role in a racist fraternity chant, the university announced Tuesday.

Members of the OU Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter were seen chanting about lynchings and using racist epithets in a video leaked online Sunday. The university and the national SAE fraternity have both taken action against the chapter, which has been closed on the Oklahoma campus.

OU President David Boren has been outspoken against what he described as “disgraceful” and “reprehensible” behaviour by the SAE members.

Boren released the following statement on Tuesday:

I have acted today to expel two students who were leaders in the singing of a racist chant. See press release – DBo pic.twitter.com/VypOiVqXi7

— David Boren (@President_Boren) March 10, 2015

