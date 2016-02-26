The University of Missouri just voted to fire the media professor who called for 'muscle' against a journalist

Screenshot from video via CNN Money A screen grab from the video featuring Melissa Click.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators has voted to fire Melissa Click, a professor caught on video blocking journalists from filming protests last fall, The Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

The board voted 4-2 in favour of removing Click from her position.

“Dr. Click was not entitled to interfere with the rights of others, to confront members of law enforcement or to encourage potential physical intimidation against a student,” Chairwoman Pam Henrickson said in a statement, according to the Daily Tribune.

The confrontation between Click and the reporter took place amid racial tension that had been accelerating since September on the Columbia, Missouri, campus.

Several African-American students on campus had been targeted with hate speech, and students on campus called for then-president Tim Wolfe’s resignation, according to the Columbia Missourian. Wolfe resigned last year.

“Who wants to help me get this reporter out of here?” she asked in the video filmed in November. “I need some muscle over here.”

Those remarks went viral and drew fury from some, who noted that, as a media professor, Click should understand the First Amendment protects her right to protest as well as reporters’ rights to film on public property.

Click, an assistant professor of mass media, issued an apology in November and resigned form a courtesy appointment. She wrote that she personally called one of the reporters to apologise.

“Yesterday was an historic day at MU — full of emotion and confusion,” Click wrote in a statement. “I have reviewed and reflected upon the video of me that is circulating, and have written this statement to offer both apology and context for my actions.”

Watch the incident involving Click here:

