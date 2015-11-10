University of Missouri president resigns

University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe has announced his resignation according to several reports, including KMOV.

The move comes after several protests demanded his resignation, including the ongoing hunger strike by a graduate student and the vows by members of the football team to cease all football activity.

We will have more on this shortly.

