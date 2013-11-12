The University Of Minnesota Was Placed On Lockdown After Reports Of An Attempted Armed Robbery

The University of Minnesota was on lockdown early Monday evening as police searched for a possible gunman on campus, the Minneapolis Star Tribune

reports.

A man armed with a gun was reportedly seen at Anderson Hall, which houses university bookstores and dining services. Students were sent an alert saying to “shelter in place.”

The university says the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Police were searching for a black male who is about 20 years old, 6 feet tall and wearing a black, puffy, hooded jacket, according to the Star Tribune.

The university later issued an all-clear saying they searched the area and that no shooting occurred.

The suspect allegedly displayed a gun in an attempt to steal a laptop.

The university posted this alert on the homepage of its website:

