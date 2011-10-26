The University of Minnesota Signed Its Football Coach To A New Seven-Year Contract Despite Being 1-6

Photo: AP

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team is 1-6. They’ve been outscored 131-251. Including a double-digit loss to North Dakota State.That was all University of Minnesota athletic director Joel Maturi needed to see from first-year coach Jerry Kill – to sign him to a seven-year contract.



“This contract represents a significant commitment to Coach Kill and our belief in his vision for Gopher football,” Maturi told gophersports.com. “He has proved over the past 10 months what a great fit he is at the University of Minnesota and I have been very impressed with him as both a coach and a person.

Kill’s coaching sample size is clearly too small to make any sweeping generalizations. But he must be doing magical things off the field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.