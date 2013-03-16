University Of Michigan Forced Indiana Basketball Fans To Wear Michigan Shirts

Justin Albers of InsideTheHall.com, spoke with an Indiana University student who recently traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to attend the Indiana-Michigan men’s basketball game. According to the student, anybody wearing an Indiana shirt was handed a Michigan shirt and told to wear it or leave.



At first this sounds like a story that must have another side. But then InsidetheHall.com found the rules on another website:

“Students with a ticket in the bleachers are required to wear a maize Michigan shirt (preferably basketball related), a Michigan basketball jersey, or a costume. Students who do not comply with this requirement may be moved to the blue or gold sections.”

And then there is this screenshot from the Michigan-Indiana game (via Uni-Watch.com) which shows an Indiana student with a yellow shirt over his shoulders (back row, second from left). On the one hand, it is the Michigan student section, which seems like it should be reserved for just Michigan students. But it also seem overbearing to force a fan of one school to wear the colours of their rival…

Photo: CBS Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.