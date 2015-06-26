Here comes consumer confidence ...

The final reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for June is due at the top of the hour.
Economists forecast a reading of 94.6, unchanged from the flash reading, and up from a final reading of 90.7 in May, according to Bloomberg.
In a weekly preview of the economy, BNP Paribas economists wrote, “Since estimates from the first half of June, labour market data remain impressive; equities are little changed, while gasoline prices have increased a bit. We expect the index to remain at elevated levels, in line with our forecast for a Q2 pickup in consumption.”
We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross…
NOW WATCH: 5 Ways Retailers Trick You Into Spending More Money
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.