Here comes consumer confidence ...

The final reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for June is due at the top of the hour.

Economists forecast a reading of 94.6, unchanged from the flash reading, and up from a final reading of 90.7 in May, according to Bloomberg.

In a weekly preview of the economy, BNP Paribas economists wrote, “Since estimates from the first half of June, labour market data remain impressive; equities are little changed, while gasoline prices have increased a bit. We expect the index to remain at elevated levels, in line with our forecast for a Q2 pickup in consumption.”

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross…

